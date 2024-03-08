Im going nutz !!!!

Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 636
Im going insane soon !!
Im trying to add my mailadress from my provider in to both windows mail and thunderbird but nothing works no matter what i do.
I follow guides and read lexicons and go to bussines colleges and seach the holy grail just to get this damm email account to work in these damm programs !!!!
Here is my providers details
https://yousee.dk/hjaelp/artikler/opdater-din-mailopsaetning/thunderbird
Its danish but for the server info you see read.
How do i add my account to these programs
Im trying to add my mailadress from my provider in to both windows mail and thunderbird but nothing works no matter what i do.
I follow guides and read lexicons and go to bussines colleges and seach the holy grail just to get this damm email account to work in these damm programs !!!!
Here is my providers details
https://yousee.dk/hjaelp/artikler/opdater-din-mailopsaetning/thunderbird
Its danish but for the server info you see read.
How do i add my account to these programs