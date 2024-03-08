Im going nutz !!!!

Im going insane soon !!

Im trying to add my mailadress from my provider in to both windows mail and thunderbird but nothing works no matter what i do.
I follow guides and read lexicons and go to bussines colleges and seach the holy grail just to get this damm email account to work in these damm programs !!!!

Here is my providers details

https://yousee.dk/hjaelp/artikler/opdater-din-mailopsaetning/thunderbird
Its danish but for the server info you see read.

How do i add my account to these programs
 
post a pic of what youve put in to either. the instructions look pretty straight forward...
 
Psycrow said:
Straight forward ..ur joking !! Hahaha good one :D
LOL !

But ok making a pic brb
yeah, those are pretty normal settings going back into the 90s even.
k. it might help us see whats wrong or missing.
 
LORT.png
 
It says wrong confiq.username or password.
But i can log in to my providers webmail with the exactly same login details just fine !
 
I see..let me fix it..that was a typo but it dosent work still i bet brb
 
Now i cant create the account and if i press test confiq, then it changes my details...
 
Looks like it changed your smtp server domain to youmail. Sometimes I hate software that changes forms for you...
 
try it in windows mail. also, when windows mail first starts and asks to add an address you can just type one in and it will try to autodetect the settings, that work at all? if not, try the imap one as shogani just suggested.
 
I changes the smtp to asmtp but that dosent change anything..i still cant create account
 
No thx..i started with windows mail, then i had to use thunderbird. So now i wont find a 3rd mail program.
Also both programs use to work fine last week..something is messed up today !
 
Shoganai said:
Saying no thanks to offered help is a great way for me to no longer care about your problem. Good luck!
I asked for help to these mentioned programs and not getting lured in to buying a 3rd program.
 
yeah, id try another free one. and then it that still doesn work, its time to talk to the isp and say: "look, ive tried 3-4 different apps and none work. wtf!?!?" tell 'em [H] sent ya!
 
pendragon1 said:
yeah, id try another free one. and then it that still doesn work, its time to talk to the isp and say: "look, ive tried 3-4 different apps and none work. wtf!?!?" tell 'em [H] sent ya!
Good plan.I think it will go directly to the isp tomorrow cuz this is driving me !
 
Psycrow said:
Good plan.I think it will go directly to the ips tomorrow cuz this is driving me !
just be firm but not rude, say you followed their instructions and they dont work on any youve tried and there is no reason for you to "talk microsoft etc".
 
pendragon1 said:
yeah, id try another free one. and then it that still doesn work, its time to talk to the isp and say: "look, ive tried 3-4 different apps and none work. wtf!?!?" tell 'em [H] sent ya!
Sorry if I came off as pissy. Today is just not a great day. I hope you can figure it out. I have no idea who this email service is that you're using. Are you set on using this service? Is it your main email? Maybe you should try using a more mainstream email service that isn't so frustrating to try and set up.
 
Try changing your passwords? I literally spent months trying to log into one of my accounts online. The app worked but the browser didn’t. Turned out that the app allowed the “.” character in passwords but the web version didn’t.
 
Shoganai said:
Sorry if I came off as pissy. Today is just not a great day. I hope you can figure it out. I have no idea who this email service is that you're using. Are you set on using this service? Is it your main email? Maybe you should try using a more mainstream email service that isn't so frustrating to try and set up.
got a case of the mondays on a friday? my monday was rough... weve all been there. but im not Psycrow :)
 
Sure no hard feelings. I just tryed to change my password and somehow it worked in windows outlook mail. So could be the mail servers also has a monday on a weekend :D
But it sure send and recieve mails slowly today.

I tryed to setup thunderbird with the exact same mail details and logins but its the same problem.
So now i cant blame my isp since ther end is working both on ther own webmail and outlook mail now.

Who or where do i get help for thunderbird support ?
I tryed to google it but found some crappy site with a poorly support design site

The reason why im using 2 mail programs for now is cuz outlook mail is gona be replaced with a new outlook that comes with adds and spam mails.
Since they also got greedy now. So im using firefox and a danish "hotmail" provider but they only allow 25mb free account. So im using that mail for forum and game accounts only.
And the youmail.dk for larger files and attachments.

I had my isp for over 10 years and they are the cheapest for me and sort of best. They have great internet and service.
they also run the tv cable net here in denmark.

So its not a gimpy isp :D
 
Do you have an iPhone or Android?
 
