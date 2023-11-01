I'll be grateful if you can help me with this noisy symptom. HP printer driver installation.

Hi,



I currently have an OfficeJet Pro 7740 connected as a network printer for my home and all devices can print from it (all is good) except that after sometime the printer icon in my device manager will be grayed out and the printer will be offline in my main machine. The solution is to remove it and reinstall the driver. Windows 10 detects and installs the driver right away. But why is this happening you think? It is annoying as hell having to install the driver every few days! Nothing I can think of triggers this. It just happens out of the blue. This was the case also with my older printer, an HP officejet 8600 Pro.