iGPU + dGPU and use of HDMI dummy plugs

Sorry if this is a dumb question, but I've been reading about the usage of iGPU and dGPU simultaneously and I'm seeing some people say that they need a dummy HDMI plug for full functionally of iGPU or to even use iGPU at all in some cases.



I'm in this boat, trying to use my iGPU with my 2060ko. My intent is to dedicate iGPU to surveillance software alone and use dGPU for everything else. I currently have both running, and i think it's working fine but i don't know enough about graphics to even tell if I'm short changing myself or otherwise causing problems. Also, my current configuration is main display (32" 4k) on dGPU and old shitty Dell monitor on iGPU. Does this configuration present a problem for any reason? I would prefer to move the Dell to the dGPU, but I'm thinking i might then need a dummy HDMI plug to use iGPU. Or is that assumption incorrect?