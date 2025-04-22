  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Igor's Lab uncovers 'hotspot issue' affecting all RTX 50-series GPUs — says it could compromise graphics card longevity

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,836
“Igor's Lab's findings show key improvements that could be made to RTX 50-series graphics cards in the power delivery area. Many of these graphics cards have a hotspot area around the VRM area that can far exceed temperatures on the GPU die itself. Allegedly, 80 degrees is close to the limit at which long-term electromigration and "ageing effects" can occur, which could eventually cause these graphics cards to die over the years of use.”

source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...s-it-could-compromise-graphics-card-longevity
 
It mentions AIBs as well, so not just the FE cards. Would be nice if they could compare a number of the popular AIB models and see which ones, if any, have a better design.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top