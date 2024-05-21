IGN Entertainment acquires Eurogamer, GI, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun and more

IGN Entertainment has acquired the Gamer Network family of digital brands for an undisclosed sum...as a result of the acquisition, some redundancies have been made across the UK-based organisation
Gamer Network’s publications are GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer (including six local language editions), Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247 and Dicebreaker...the business also holds shares in Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry and Hookshot (which operates Nintendolife, PushSquare, PureXbox and Time Extension)...
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/ign-e...urogamer-gi-vg247-rock-paper-shotgun-and-more
Gamer Network’s publications are GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer (including six local language editions), Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247 and Dicebreaker...the business also holds shares in Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry and Hookshot (which operates Nintendolife, PushSquare, PureXbox and Time Extension)...
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/ign-e...urogamer-gi-vg247-rock-paper-shotgun-and-more