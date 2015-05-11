IGAVANIA Kickstarter! Bloodstained: Ritual of the night

Art style is a major turn off. Nothing "gothic" and much more "anime junk" style. No gameplay footage (expected but still) very little to go off of in the story. And really nothing other than some concept art???



I'm passing. I love Castlevania games but I have to see more and right now there is nothing but hype and Itag playing SOTN on Twitch streams. I refuse to back anymore games that can't at least give me greater insight into what they plan to do instead of "Fund this and I'll add it". Even for such great franchises like this.



I hope they make it a bit darker and less "cute" otherwise its not Castlevania... at all.