IGAVANIA Kickstarter! Bloodstained: Ritual of the night

LeviathanZERO

UPDATE: FUNDED!!!
A big "Fuck you" to Konami, no more Castlevania, IGA don't care, gonna do his own thang.

Kickstarted today, ALREADY HALF WAY FUNDED! (The thirst for blood is real!)
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iga/bloodstained-ritual-of-the-night

Concept art:


Targeting the high end gaming devices. PC/PS4/X1
No portable release. But will be 2.5D built on UE4

UPDATE:
FUNDED in hours!!!
 
Last edited:
twonunpackmule

Kinda bummed the digital version doesn't include the in-game extras. Kinda silly to not offer that.
 
Armenius

Armenius

This is the first game project I've seen that I'm tempted to kick money into. I so want the $300 reward.

Also, I don't think they have enough backer reward levels. /s
 
LeviathanZERO

I backed Might no 9, it would be shameful of me to back that and not this.
Forgot to mention MICHIRU YAMANE is in charge of the OST, as she should be.
 
Quix

Sometimes losing the rights to the original series makes the developers come up with something even better. Like Arc System Works losing Guilty Gear and creating BlazBlue.
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

http://swordorwhip.com/

Livestream!!!!! Schedule is on the Kickstarter page. Times are in PST

11:00: Announcement with IGA, Egoraptor, and Colin Moriarty
11:30: IGA plays Rogue Legacy
12:30: Turbodog702 speedruns Guacamelee with IGA, romscout, Rocco Botte, and Colin Moriarty
1:45: IGA plays Shadow Complex with Donald Mustard, and Derrick Acosta
2:45: PinkPajamas speed runs Bunny Must Die with IGA and Colin Moriarty
3:45: New music from Michiru Yamane and Ippo Yamada
4:00: IGA plays Shovel Knight with Yacht Club Games and Rocco Botte
5:00: Andy plays Ori and the Blind Forest with Colin Moriarty, romscout, and Fangamer
6:00: IGA plays Axiom Verge with Tom Happ and Colin Moriarty
 
Armenius

Armenius

Now I just need to decide which platform I want this on. Leaning toward PS4, but I also have a Forza Box ONE and the Crown Prince of Hell, Leviathan.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

The $28 tier doesn't leave much to be desired especially when it'll be priced the same or lower during launch on Steam. I was hoping for backer-only extras but I'll just wait for the release instead.

Despite that, I'm quite excited for this game & hope it goes full speed to launch.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I can't get to it at work, but speedrunner Romscout sat down to play SotN and show some of the glitches the community has found to Iga. Some of the comments and back-and-forth was pretty entertaining. Romscout even has Iga try one of the Richter skips toward the end.

I think this is it:
www.twitch.tv/romscout/v/4943102
 
Yakk

Yakk

CrimsonKnight13 said:
The $28 tier doesn't leave much to be desired especially when it'll be priced the same or lower during launch on Steam. I was hoping for backer-only extras but I'll just wait for the release instead.

Despite that, I'm quite excited for this game & hope it goes full speed to launch.
Ditto, will probably be getting at, or near, launch.
 
MrAgmoore

Eccentric kickstarter video. Castlevania was the reason I bought the Nintendo DS Lite.
 
pothb

Well, you guys who aren't... it's probably true, but you are adding to the total which can do more kickstart stretch goals.

I put in for 28. Like someone else said, I put in for Mighty no 9, even though it's turning out to seem like shit.... it's hard for me not to put it in this. I hope this doesn't go through that shitty roller coaster that was mighty no 9. Michiru Yamane pretty much sold it for me.
 
Godmachine

Art style is a major turn off. Nothing "gothic" and much more "anime junk" style. No gameplay footage (expected but still) very little to go off of in the story. And really nothing other than some concept art???

I'm passing. I love Castlevania games but I have to see more and right now there is nothing but hype and Itag playing SOTN on Twitch streams. I refuse to back anymore games that can't at least give me greater insight into what they plan to do instead of "Fund this and I'll add it". Even for such great franchises like this.

I hope they make it a bit darker and less "cute" otherwise its not Castlevania... at all.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

$150k to add cheat codes, but only 100k more for a second character?

Something doesn't sound right about that.
 
LeviathanZERO

It's more 250k to add co-op.
The cheat codes are just a bonus as a halfway point to getting co-op. No one cares about cheat codes.
 
Tzzird

Wow... 2 million already!

I thought that was the final goal when I checked this thread a few days ago. Seems like there's a "classic mode" 2.5 million goal now. This is all with 28 days to go. They're going to end up over 5 million dollars.
 
pothb

I'm excited for it, but I'm gonna keep it under control. Release estimate is 2 years away and KS have had bad results before.

I hope it plays a bit like DoS or OoE.
 
twonunpackmule

With each additional goal reach I feel a month delay coming. I would vastly prefer them stick to a final ideal size for the game, and only add small things that increase production quality. Adding so many different modes and things will make the game development bloated.
 
Mozex

The next stretch goal at $3 million is a Wii U port. Good news for me since I happen to own one.

I'm now tempted to pledge, but not sure if my pledge would be able to get me the Wii U version as that isn't a reward ... :confused:

15 days left.
 
Mozex

Wii U port goal was hit, PS Vita port at 3.5 million (still a ways off). Apparently you can get the wii U version at any tier where it currently says xbox or ps4.
 
HeavensCloud

Just saw the thread, this game looks good. Going to keep an eye on it.
 
refraxion

Mozex said:
Wii U port goal was hit, PS Vita port at 3.5 million (still a ways off). Apparently you can get the wii U version at any tier where it currently says xbox or ps4.
Close to 3.2million it could be possible!
 
pothb

Wow I'm surprised it took so long for orchestrated tracks to show up.
 
memnoch998

As long as this turns out fairly bugless, and is akin to symphony of the night, i'm on this like stink on shit.
 
LeviathanZERO

pothb said:
Wow I'm surprised it took so long for orchestrated tracks to show up.
And funded!
That just made this IGA's magnum opus, I cannot believe orchestrated tracks are in! This is amazing, largest castle ever and orchestrated tracks...SOTN, eat your heart out. Wow, cannot wait.
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

$12K shy of Online Challenge Mode, 56 hours to go, I am sure its gonna make that too.
 
pothb

Personally, they should take out Wii port and Vita and replace them with something else. But that might just be because I just don't really see those as something that'll really affect as many people, esp people like myself. But I don't own the new gen stuff.
 
