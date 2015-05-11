IGAVANIA Kickstarter! Bloodstained: Ritual of the night

LeviathanZERO
UPDATE: FUNDED!!!
A big "Fuck you" to Konami, no more Castlevania, IGA don't care, gonna do his own thang.
Kickstarted today, ALREADY HALF WAY FUNDED! (The thirst for blood is real!)
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iga/bloodstained-ritual-of-the-night
Concept art:
Targeting the high end gaming devices. PC/PS4/X1
No portable release. But will be 2.5D built on UE4
