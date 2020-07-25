iFi Nano iDSD Black label DAC/Headphone unit

I wanted to upgrade the $30 Fiio Taishan DAC that was feeling my modded (the cheapy opamp in the amp section was upgraded to a OPA2777) Creative 2:1 speaker setup and maybe give a boost to headphone output too. Had some inheritance cash sloshing about so went looking for something interesting.So in the end I got the Nano Black Lanel and I love it. Looks cool, works just how I want it. The line level feeds into my speakers if I need them and the two headphone outputs give me a broad easy level of compatability. One side for subtlety and the other for higher output. This thing really has some oomph.I doubt I'll ever use it mobile but through my workstation it's fantastic. I was so enthused I bought a pair of KZ ZS10 Pro IEM's as I had never tried them (they have got soo cheap over the years) and once I got the right tips it was such a leap forward.So if you are looking for a no fuss, simple setup that still gives you options check it out.