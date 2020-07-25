iFi Nano iDSD Black label DAC/Headphone unit

I wanted to upgrade the $30 Fiio Taishan DAC that was feeling my modded (the cheapy opamp in the amp section was upgraded to a OPA2777) Creative 2:1 speaker setup and maybe give a boost to headphone output too. Had some inheritance cash sloshing about so went looking for something interesting.
So in the end I got the Nano Black Lanel and I love it. Looks cool, works just how I want it. The line level feeds into my speakers if I need them and the two headphone outputs give me a broad easy level of compatability. One side for subtlety and the other for higher output. This thing really has some oomph.
I doubt I'll ever use it mobile but through my workstation it's fantastic. I was so enthused I bought a pair of KZ ZS10 Pro IEM's as I had never tried them (they have got soo cheap over the years) and once I got the right tips it was such a leap forward.
So if you are looking for a no fuss, simple setup that still gives you options check it out.
https://ifi-audio.com/products/nano-idsd-bl/
