IFConfig WAN Port RX Errors & Overruns when using WireGuard - should I be concerned?

Ubiquti UniFi Dream machine here (with latest stable firmware). IFConfig reports RX packet errors and overruns for WAN port, but only when using NordVPN WireGuard and when download speeds are about 200Mbps or above. NordVPN WireGuard is used exclusively on client devices (Windows, Android, iOS), not the router itself.



IFConfig never reports any errors and/or overruns when WireGuard VPN isn't used, even at the highest download speeds (500Mbps) my ISP allows. Normally having RX errors and overruns means (based on Google search) is that the router is receiving traffic at a rate higher than it can process it, but in this case only when WireGuard VPN is used. Disabling IDS/IPS makes no difference.



Windows OS doesn't register any packet loss within the VPN tunnel itself. Latency in games is also great (almost identical to latency without VPN). Maximum speed with WireGuard VPN is about 90% of the highest speed my ISP allows.



Should I be concerned? I assume that the router simply can't process WireGuard packets fast-enough because they are encrypted. Should I ask more on Ubiquiti forums or should I contact NordVPN?