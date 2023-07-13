Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
That makes it tough since lots of games looked amazing when they came out, but not by today's standards. FarCry 1/Crysis are great examples.Any time
I actually recently played this with the kids via an archived games website. They loved it. Amazing how such an old game is still fun.oregon trail
Ultima Online could play that game forever 1997 Raph Koster is a brain.
Gameplay is the best doesn't matterThat game never looked good, though, even compared to other games released in 1997.
I mean, the Apple II version is still based on the original 1974 version, so even though it has color and was released in 1985 I'd say it looks pretty good for the time. Of course, the NES was released in 1985 and changed everything."
If you had to pick just one pc game that looks amazing and has great gameplay what would it be?"
To be fair, oregon trail graphics lol.
