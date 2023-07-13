If you had to pick just one pc game that looks amazing and has great gameplay what would it be?

These two lists have some good ones to choose from:

https://gg.deals/blog/best-high-end-pc-games-with-stunning-visuals/

https://gamerant.com/video-games-best-graphics/#bright-memory-infinite


For me personally elden ring in HDR was a great experience due to the gothic, lovecraftian/occult style, brutal combat, and open world. I played it in a more old school way without using spirit ashes or summons to tank/distract bosses with, or cheezy bleed builds, etc.

Hard to pick just one though.

I always liked the borderlands series' colorful hard black lined visual style too and the tongue in cheek humor (was playing BL3 recently) . . so I'm interested in trying out "Outer Worlds - Spacer's Choice Edition" that is on the humble bundle choice membership currently for July. It seems to have a similar graphics style.

Rockstar stuff usually looks great since GTAV, so Read Dead Redemption PC is usually on lists.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has great graphics, creature and character design, story and dialogue, voice acting. I always found the combat a little bit clunky but overall great game.

Shadow of War has great graphics and a neat nemesis system but it gets derivative/repetitive pretty quickly and your character is massively overpowered and free from stamina/restrictions so can just repeat a lot of moves over and over.

Assassins creed odyssey has some great graphics and good story but it's a little on the easy side gameplay wise too.

I don't have a PS5 but ghost of tsushima seems like a great game from the streams and vids I've seen of it. That and sekiro.

Horizon games look great and I finished the first one - but I get tired of the mech dinosaur genre of opponents personally.

Tomb Raider series always has great graphics and the HDR on the modern ones is a standard.

I played a lot of Vermintide2 which is like a fantasy rpg co-op genre version of Left4Dead2. It has good graphics and creature design. The maps are a repeat cycle but there have been expansions so it has some variety. If you know how L4D2 worked it's a lot like that - but different runs can have different character archetypes and something like 3 weapon/builds of those characters each (maybe more now haven't played in a long while) - so there is some variety in different runs and the way things play out, how your group operates, etc. It can be addicting but eventually I burned out on it.


There are a bunch of smaller games with good stylized graphics and fun gameplay like "Immortals: Fenyx Rising" which has some zelda: breath of the wild vibes , looks good in HDR, and is pretty fun on max difficulty, "Kena: Bridge of Spirits", etc.

I prioritize HDR when at all possible in my game choices because it makes a huge difference on a quality OLED or FALD screen capable of good HDR. Any game with good HDR will look more amazing on the amazing side of your equation.
 
Dying Light 2 is a lot of fun and looks absolutely gorgeous with all the graphic options turned up to 11. With the new LOD max distance it literally looks like the terrain goes on forever into the background. It's insane.
 
any one from this list:

Elden Ring
Dying Light 2
Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition
Witcher 3 RT
Cyberpunk 2077 path tracing
 
For me it would be Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen. It's difficult but not Dark Souls difficult so it can be relaxing when I play. I like the souls games but they aren't what I call relaxing at all. There are a lot of different ways to play DDDA and you can switch at any time the mood strikes you at zero cost once you have maxed out each class. Probably my favorite game of all time. DD2 can't get here fast enough for me. :)
 
To be fair, oregon trail graphics lol.

Wandering-oxen-constantly-confused-you.jpg
 
I've enjoyed...

  • Supraland, Supraland Crash
  • Supraland Six Inches Under
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
For those wanting something other than "the norm".
 
elvn said:
I mean, the Apple II version is still based on the original 1974 version, so even though it has color and was released in 1985 I'd say it looks pretty good for the time. Of course, the NES was released in 1985 and changed everything.
 
I've used wabbajack , an automated mod installer in the past. In my case it was for a mod collection made for skyrim VR but it works for regular skyrim with other packs/compilations. One of the regular skyrim wabbajack packs has like 700 mods I think lol. Been awhile since I used it but it was really easy having it auto-install modules in the correct order etc. compared to doing it the long way.

https://gamerant.com/skyrim-special-edition-best-modpacks-wabbajack/ (feb 2023)

https://www.wabbajack.org/

https://discord.com/invite/Wabbajack
 
For me it is a toss-up between Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War. Both games look and feel fantastic which makes it difficult to choose just one.
 
Doom 3 for me. That game at the time to me was amazing. The shadows, lighting.,,,,perfect for me
 
