If you had to pick just one pc game that looks amazing and has great gameplay what would it be?​

These two lists have some good ones to choose from:For me personally elden ring in HDR was a great experience due to the gothic, lovecraftian/occult style, brutal combat, and open world. I played it in a more old school way without using spirit ashes or summons to tank/distract bosses with, or cheezy bleed builds, etc.. . . . . . .Hard to pick just one though.I always liked the borderlands series' colorful hard black lined visual style too and the tongue in cheek humor (was playing BL3 recently) . . so I'm interested in trying out "Outer Worlds - Spacer's Choice Edition" that is on the humble bundle choice membership currently for July. It seems to have a similar graphics style.Rockstar stuff usually looks great since GTAV, so Read Dead Redemption PC is usually on lists.Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has great graphics, creature and character design, story and dialogue, voice acting. I always found the combat a little bit clunky but overall great game.Shadow of War has great graphics and a neat nemesis system but it gets derivative/repetitive pretty quickly and your character is massively overpowered and free from stamina/restrictions so can just repeat a lot of moves over and over.Assassins creed odyssey has some great graphics and good story but it's a little on the easy side gameplay wise too.I don't have a PS5 but ghost of tsushima seems like a great game from the streams and vids I've seen of it. That and sekiro.Horizon games look great and I finished the first one - but I get tired of the mech dinosaur genre of opponents personally.Tomb Raider series always has great graphics and the HDR on the modern ones is a standard.I played a lot of Vermintide2 which is like a fantasy rpg co-op genre version of Left4Dead2. It has good graphics and creature design. The maps are a repeat cycle but there have been expansions so it has some variety. If you know how L4D2 worked it's a lot like that - but different runs can have different character archetypes and something like 3 weapon/builds of those characters each (maybe more now haven't played in a long while) - so there is some variety in different runs and the way things play out, how your group operates, etc. It can be addicting but eventually I burned out on it.There are a bunch of smaller games with good stylized graphics and fun gameplay like "Immortals: Fenyx Rising" which has some zelda: breath of the wild vibes , looks good in HDR, and is pretty fun on max difficulty, "Kena: Bridge of Spirits", etc.. .I prioritize HDR when at all possible in my game choices because it makes a huge difference on a quality OLED or FALD screen capable of good HDR. Any game with good HDR will look more amazing on the amazing side of your equation.