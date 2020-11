Going on just looks of the available/upcoming blocks, nothing else the Bitspower FE block https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&path=67_102_364&product_id=7898 and especially the EK vector blocks for FE https://www.techpowerup.com/274366/...-blocks-for-nvidia-rtx-3080-fe-graphics-cards look more modern/innovative than the 6800 special edish blocks https://www.overclock3d.net/news/ca...zen_and_radeon_series_water_blocks_and_aios/1 The 6800 blocks are a black rectangle with a logo, not exciting to me personally. I have hopes for a Powercolor Liquid Devil. I own this one https://www.powercolor.com/product?id=1573110646 and think it is beautiful, but that Vector FE block looks very sleek.EDIT: I misunderstood your post, sorry.