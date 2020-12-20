If you could have a 3080 or a 6800XT which would you rather and why?

If you were building a system for 4K gaming at high settings, which of these cards would you choose? I know the AMD cards are even less available right now, but let's pretend both were easily found.



I know AMD doesn't have DLSS and that its ray tracing performance isn't as good as NVIDIAs, though from what I read on these forums, folks have differing opinions about the worth of each of these features at this point.



Next spring or summer I'll be building a system (assuming the world doesn't collapse and cards can actually be found, ha) and will have to choose between AMD or Intel for mobo and NVIDIA or AMD for GPU. Thanks.