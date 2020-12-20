If you could have a 3080 or a 6800XT which would you rather and why?

If you were building a system for 4K gaming at high settings, which of these cards would you choose? I know the AMD cards are even less available right now, but let's pretend both were easily found.

I know AMD doesn't have DLSS and that its ray tracing performance isn't as good as NVIDIAs, though from what I read on these forums, folks have differing opinions about the worth of each of these features at this point.

Next spring or summer I'll be building a system (assuming the world doesn't collapse and cards can actually be found, ha) and will have to choose between AMD or Intel for mobo and NVIDIA or AMD for GPU. Thanks.
 
My 3080 just came in. Nvidia was my preference this time solely for dlss. I think it adds alot in supported titles. I think the performance benflefit is worth it. 4k with dlss looks WAY better to me than dropping to 1440p.
 
Budget constraints not mentioned to help narrow the field but hands down no budget constraints the 3090 wins by a good margin in most games.
 
learners permit said:
He said 3080 or 6800xt already.

I went 3080 myself. Raytracing is in many new aaa games and will only expand thanks to consoles. Dlss makes them playable while 10gb is plenty for 4k for the next few years that the 3080 will be string enough for anyways.
 
I choose the RTX 3080. I don’t plan on changing out my 1440p 144hz GSYNC until I upgrade to 4k120 I’m a few years.
 
