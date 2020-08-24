If you can read the pump RPMs, do you still need a flow indicator?

VirtualMirage
- Nov 29, 2011
- 175
The title pretty much says it all. I am building a custom loop and I am trying to determine if a flow indicator is still a necessary investment if I end up going with a PWM controlled pump which *should* be able to report back the pump RPMs. Am I assuming correctly on this?
If so, then is a flow indicator still recommended or even necessary if that is the case?
