If you can read the pump RPMs, do you still need a flow indicator?

VirtualMirage

The title pretty much says it all. I am building a custom loop and I am trying to determine if a flow indicator is still a necessary investment if I end up going with a PWM controlled pump which *should* be able to report back the pump RPMs. Am I assuming correctly on this?

If so, then is a flow indicator still recommended or even necessary if that is the case?
 
Zarathustra[H]

You never NEED a flow indicator.

It's just a nice to have to confirm that you are getting the flow tyou think you are getting.

RPM is not 1:1 with flow rate. It will depend on the restrictiveness of the loop
 
VirtualMirage

Thanks for the quick answer.

Any particular flow indicator that you recommend that is quiet and reliable?

I have read a mixed bag of reviews of a couple out there already. Some seem to stop moving after a while and others that seem to be dependable can be noisy or rattle.
 
jlewis02

Save the money for a flow indicator for something else.
They will all stop working at some point and they will restrict flow to a small degree.
 
