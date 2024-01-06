If thewwireless signal strength of a fibre modem is weak, what are the remedies?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,728
There is a Nokia fibre modem, in which the wireless signal is fading in / out, from the dining room to the PC room. What I am thinking is:

a) signal booster on the wall

b) move the modem from the co-ax cable spot w/ 100 ft. Ethernet, to reduce the distance from the Nokia to the PC room

c) a long time ago, I remember I have used this software that shows all the bandwidth of all the modems in a single apartment building, and you can switch the bandwidth from 1 band to another. But that was quite a no. of yr. ago, I totally forgot the name of that s/w. Can anyone remember? it's a shareware or freeware

is there anyone else that has some other trick?
 
