If thewwireless signal strength of a fibre modem is weak, what are the remedies?

There is a Nokia fibre modem, in which the wireless signal is fading in / out, from the dining room to the PC room. What I am thinking is:
a) signal booster on the wall
b) move the modem from the co-ax cable spot w/ 100 ft. Ethernet, to reduce the distance from the Nokia to the PC room
c) a long time ago, I remember I have used this software that shows all the bandwidth of all the modems in a single apartment building, and you can switch the bandwidth from 1 band to another. But that was quite a no. of yr. ago, I totally forgot the name of that s/w. Can anyone remember? it's a shareware or freeware
is there anyone else that has some other trick?
