If the wireless signal strength of a fibre modem is weak, what are the remedies?

Here's an update: I finally have the time to go down there to setup the way you guys suggested. after replacing the Nokia w/ the router (asus) , it DOES work. However, the original signal fading out problem still exists. Today, I have installed an Asus PCE-AX1800 dual antenna adapter. So I now have an dual antenna from the PC room to a 3 antenna Asus Rt-AC65 router in the living room. Prior, I use a USB wireless adapter. Truthfully, I am not too optimistic w/ the newly installed PCE-AX1800 and the past few weeks situation is some days with some hr. there is internet , some other days in some hr. there is no internet.So as of right now, we have:Wall-------co-ax cable-----Cable modem----Asus RT-AC65 Router-----PC with Asus PCE-AX1800 dual antennaWhat I really would like to know is:1) does this technology called Asus AiMesh Extendable Router really works? or is it all hype?2) From the above link, near the top of the page, at the left side, there is a 3 antenna extendable router that the 3 antenna are quite long. Then in the middle, there is the 8 x antenna router, but the antenna is shorter but wider. Which one of these 2 type of antenna has better signal and how much different are there?Suppose I need to get 2 extendable router, what's the best choice?a) The 8 antenna router as the main router, and a 3 antenna router as an extended routerb) 2 separate 3 antenna router, 1 as main, 1 as extended?3) to setup AiMesh Node , is it all firmware based, just like the above link shows?