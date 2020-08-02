If the lockdown wasn't bad enough Windows 10 continues to screw life up

I though I had the sound issues well sorted having gone to build 2004, today no more sound on Video clips again, I am seriously over Windows 10 and all the crap you have to put up with.

Really really p!553d off.

Why do I have to keep deleting all the sound outputs that Windows keeps installing and then breaking???????????????

I've got all the sound back, Delete every sound output in the "Device Manager" and then reboot, but for f's sake why??????????????????