If I was going to use a slow/old computer just for one specific task,that requires java which I don't want on pc,what storage should I put the data on

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
2,401
Need to extract some of the files that are going to likely be compressed.

So should I put the data on the slow computer or my main fastest pc and just use the slow computer for the program that requires java ?

That or am I making this too complicated and just use it on my main computer?

The whole point of this is I don't want java on my main machine.
 
grumperfish

grumperfish

Weaksauce
Joined
Apr 19, 2014
Messages
95
If it's Windows 10 you could use the sandbox feature, or just use Hyper-V as it's basically built in already.
 
