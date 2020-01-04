If I use the network it crashes...

This is a problem that i was having intermittently for years. And today it came back again. I'm beyond hopeless now. What happens, is everything works fine, but as soon as I start loading down the network, all connections will drop on all networks on my server running windows 10 pro. For example downloading from the internet. Or copying from the network drive will cause it to crash. And the only way to revive networking is to reboot windows. This only happens for traffic routed trough this server, which is internet traffic or the storage located on this server. Transfers between other computers on the network are unaffected. When the crash happens it becomes impossible to reset network adapters as they are completely locked out at this point. If I right click on an adapter and select disable nothing happens. But if I reboot the computer it will start with that adapter disabled. It works fine while I don't load down the network, for example only doing small transfers. But as soon as I start downloading large files from the internet or copying over the network it will crash within minutes. It was working fine yesterday, now today it is happening again after months without issue. WTF?