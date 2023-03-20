If I leave Comcast, how can I keep my Comcast email address? without paying through my nose?

There have been many times over the years when i have just been royally p-o'ed at Comcast, but the thought of changing my email address really scares me. If I switched ISPs, can I keep my comcast email address? How?
According to Comcast, you should be able to keep using it as long as you access it at least once every 9 months. https://www.xfinity.com/support/articles/using-email-only That actually seems surprisingly generous of them. I would still get something like a Gmail address and start switching as much stuff over as possible.