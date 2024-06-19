If i buy a Digital Storm Velox Machine now with a 4090 card, will it be upgradeable to the RTX 5090 ?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
If it’s a quality standard power supply, and the card physically fits, I don’t see why not.Am thinking of getting a Digital Storm Velox machine with a 4090 RTX card with 1500w power supply and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero motherboard
Anyone know once the RTX 5090 comes out, whether i can replace the 4090 card with the 5090 on this machine?
+1 but I also understand OP. I started out my PC life (waaay back before the year 2000) with a pre-build my Dad bought me for HS graduation and I Frankenstein'd the heck out of that thing. Perhaps OP needs some training wheels to start and then he will learn that building PCs is like playing with Legos. Although I still HATE doing the front panel connectors on the mobo...back in the day before I started building my own systems I used Falcon Northwest (custom system builder)...really amazing build quality but way too expensive...you can customize your Digital Storm build after you get it but why not try building it yourself?...if you know how to swap out components after getting it then you can do the same by building it
https://www.falcon-nw.com/desktops
Decades later that shit has never stopped being a pain in the ass.Although I still HATE doing the front panel connectors on the mobo...