If i buy a Digital Storm Velox Machine now with a 4090 card, will it be upgradeable to the RTX 5090 ?

Am thinking of getting a Digital Storm Velox machine with a 4090 RTX card with 1500w power supply and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero motherboard

Anyone know once the RTX 5090 comes out, whether i can replace the 4090 card with the 5090 on this machine?
 
Should be able too. They use off the self components for the most part to build their systems as long as you don't buy the custom water cooled setups.
 
goot66 said:
Am thinking of getting a Digital Storm Velox machine with a 4090 RTX card with 1500w power supply and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero motherboard

Anyone know once the RTX 5090 comes out, whether i can replace the 4090 card with the 5090 on this machine?
If it’s a quality standard power supply, and the card physically fits, I don’t see why not.
 
yeah board and psu is going to be fine, just make sure you get a standard sized tower with air cooling and you should be good to go.
 
back in the day before I started building my own systems I used Falcon Northwest (custom system builder)...really amazing build quality but way too expensive...you can customize your Digital Storm build after you get it but why not try building it yourself?...if you know how to swap out components after getting it then you can do the same by building it

https://www.falcon-nw.com/desktops
 
polonyc2 said:
back in the day before I started building my own systems I used Falcon Northwest (custom system builder)...really amazing build quality but way too expensive...you can customize your Digital Storm build after you get it but why not try building it yourself?...if you know how to swap out components after getting it then you can do the same by building it

https://www.falcon-nw.com/desktops

https://www.falcon-nw.com/desktops
+1 but I also understand OP. I started out my PC life (waaay back before the year 2000) with a pre-build my Dad bought me for HS graduation and I Frankenstein'd the heck out of that thing. Perhaps OP needs some training wheels to start and then he will learn that building PCs is like playing with Legos. Although I still HATE doing the front panel connectors on the mobo...

And yes - if it can run a 4090 it should very well run a 5090. I would assume the 5090 will use 25% more power - just in case - so if you have a 1000W or better PSU you will be A-OK. Probably A-OK with a quality 850W but pre-built PCs often have "good" PSUs and not amazing ones so 1000W is probably a good floor.
 
The OP is free to spend their money how they want but unless you want to show off to your friends how much money you have there are much better deals on 4090 prebuilts - depending on the brand you can save anywhere from $1000-$2000.
 
