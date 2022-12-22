IF CPU boots into BIOS, is it all good? and CPU test to make sure CPU working well but NOT stress test

I need to bench test my ASUS AMD x570 motherboard to see if the AM4 socket is still good. A repair tech was supposed to do a benchtest and possibly replace the socket, but he's out sick for a while, so I'm going to do the benchtest myself.Does this motherboard perform a complete CPU test while booting up? If the system boots up into BIOS, does that mean that the socket is still good?The tech advised that I could run the CPU for 5 minutes without a cooler. If I need to run a CPU test, I would want one that tests out the entire CPU, but is not a stress test like you would do for overclocking. Is there such a a test? Or is a BSOD while running Windows my only real test choice. I'm not sure when this tech would be able to perform the repair, which he said is not a guarantee in any case. Of course, if the motherboard is not good I will have to order another one.He won't charge for the repair if it's not successful.