IF CPU boots into BIOS, is it all good? and CPU test to make sure CPU working well but NOT stress test

I need to bench test my ASUS AMD x570 motherboard to see if the AM4 socket is still good. A repair tech was supposed to do a benchtest and possibly replace the socket, but he's out sick for a while, so I'm going to do the benchtest myself.

Does this motherboard perform a complete CPU test while booting up? If the system boots up into BIOS, does that mean that the socket is still good?

The tech advised that I could run the CPU for 5 minutes without a cooler. If I need to run a CPU test, I would want one that tests out the entire CPU, but is not a stress test like you would do for overclocking. Is there such a a test? Or is a BSOD while running Windows my only real test choice. I'm not sure when this tech would be able to perform the repair, which he said is not a guarantee in any case. Of course, if the motherboard is not good I will have to order another one. :cry: He won't charge for the repair if it's not successful.
 
getting into bios does not prove that the either the cpu or mobo are good. just that they can post and hit the bios. you need to run some actual tests, at least a couple runs of OCCT. do not run it without a cooler. and if you still cant lock the socket its not going to work. have you posted pics of what youve done yet?
 
