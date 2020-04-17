If a SLOG is only to be used in sync writes like NFS, why is mine using one (ZFS)?

A while back on a whim and a spare couple of SSDs I decided to add a mirror log device setup to my ZFS array. The array is 4 disks in a mirror/stripe, now with two old 128Gb SanDisk SATA drives in a mirror. I only added them out of curiosity and at some point I need to set up NFS.



Everything I've read says the SLOG won't be touched unless you're doing sync writes, which is only for NFS and databases, etc. I haven't had significant writing to the server until a recent bird outing with my camera. I copied the files to the server over 1GbE from a UHS-II card and USB3 card reader from an OpenSuSE desktop to the FreeBSD server. The software I was using (Rapid Photo Downloader) was reporting around 50-60MB/s writing. I've had this pool hit line speed with SMB, so I know it wasn't being taxed. It was writing about 2800 NEF files of around 25MB each.



The whole time it was using the log mirror. I checked via iostat and could see the SSD activity lights on the front of the server going like crazy.



Now I'm rebuilding my server. I have a couple 860 EVO's sitting here doing nothing, and thought I'd replace the antique SanDisk's since they are probably fairly slow. Then I started reading how I need power-protection drives for SLOG, and figured well I'll just take them out of the pool entirely. BUT, I can't help think how much the pool was using those SSDs while I was writing a relatively slow write.



So what's going on? Could Rapid Photo Downloader be forcing sync writes over the network? Everything I've read said this shouldn't use the SLOG at all and it's nearly a waste of time on a home server.