I had that issue with my Logitech G910 Spectrum and it was replaced under Warranty. It was the Blue LED that was dimming on my "4" key.If you have the skills, you can probably replace it, otherwise send it in if it's still in warranty.I normally had that row of keys set to Red so I didn't notice it right away. When I lock the PC, the keyboard goes into rainbow mode and that is when I noticed it,shot this clip to show Logitech,