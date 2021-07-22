IELAN LAN Party - California

Hello!Hosting a LAN in a few weeks, this will be our third LAN so far. If interested in attending our wanting to see what we're about feel free to check out our social media or event page for photos and details. If you have a Facebook please join our group so that we all get acquainted before meeting for the LAN. We're located in Southern California but have people traveling from NorCal because of how dead the scene is. We'll play everything from Quake 1 and Doom to Battlefield 4. Mostly choosing games that have dedicated local servers as an option.Hopefully we'll see some of you there!