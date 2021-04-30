Identify a used GPU card that was used in mining?

Let's say you want to buy a used GPU card. Any generation. Ebay or maybe Craigslist or maybe the FS/FT forum on this website. If the seller doesn't say that this card was used in mining, on (on Ebay or Craigslist) claims it was not, is there any reliable way for a buyer to detect mining usage?



I'm guessing that the presence of a "spicial" BIOS that falsely reports the product ID is a dead giveaway of a fraudulent seller.