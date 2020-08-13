Ideal format for webrips?

F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,322
I recently bought an avermedia live gamer 4k capture card and an HDFury vertex2 to bypass hdcp and configure custom EDID. Capture card is installed in the system in my sig. I'm pretty new to this, so I don't fully understand the various video and audio settings for capture. I was hoping someone with a bit of experience would be able to direct me here.

Ultimately I'm looking to capture movies and TV shows to load into my Plex server. The client devices will be TVs with and without a 5.1 receiver as well as multiple mobile devices. I want to capture in resolutions ranging from 1080p30 to 4k60. I do not want to capture in HDR at all, though my card is capable of it. Also no 3D. I want to use both h264 & h265 compression. For audio, I want to capture in 5.1 and let Plex transcode to stereo if a client requires it.

That's about all the requirements I have based on my limited knowledge. I'm aware there are other settings for bit depth, color space, various video standards, and proprietary formats like dolby and DTS.

I really know nothing about all this, so I don't know what's best to select for the EDID in my Vertex2. My understanding is the EDID ultimately determines what video and audio signal is sent by the source. Suggestions? Any good tutorials?
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
19,590
Nice job announcing your intent to pirate and distribute publicly! Smart way to do a criminal enterprise.
fatryan said:
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,322
GoldenTiger said:
Nice job announcing your intent to pirate and distribute publicly! Smart way to do a criminal enterprise.
Nice job being a useless dick and assuming I'm going to open up a bootleg shop. You know that hdcp completely blocks all capture of my monitor, right? Like, i can't even record my desktop.
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,322
GoldenTiger said:
Uh, thanks for your input but you said it.
Actually, no i never said anything of the like. You just decided to perch yourself up on a high horse and start making judgements based solely on your ignorance. Clearly you don't have anything constructive to say, so why don't you take a walk, Pope Francis.
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
19,590
fatryan said:
Actually, no i never said anything of the like. You just decided to perch yourself up on a high horse and start making judgements based solely on your ignorance. Clearly you don't have anything constructive to say, so why don't you take a walk, Pope Francis.
Maybe you shouldn't be asking how to violate copyright and webrip stuff for a plex server (which is a mode of distribution) in your posts if you don't want to be ridiculed. It isn't smart for you to do so. Despite the fact that people like you do it, it does hurt people in the industry of any kind of creative enterprise.
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,322
GoldenTiger said:
Maybe you shouldn't be asking how to violate copyright and webrip stuff for a plex server (which is a mode of distribution) in your posts if you don't want to be ridiculed. It isn't smart for you to do so.
Maybe you shouldn't equate webrips with copyright infringement. Seriously, you are the biggest douche I've ever seen here. Your entire argument is based on an assumption you made about my intent. At no point did a claim to be doing anything illegal, yet you are going on and on insisting thats the case just so you can feel better about yourself. Get a life.
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
19,590
fatryan said:
Maybe you shouldn't equate webrips with copyright infringement. Seriously, you are the biggest douche I've ever seen here. Your entire argument is based on an assumption you made about my intent. At no point did a claim to be doing anything illegal, yet you are going on and on insisting thats the case just so you can feel better about yourself. Get a life.
You said you're using a device to bypass it. Then you asked how to distribute it. Nice try. I'm not sure if you're trolling or not but I'll excuse myself since you're just lashing out no one fell for it.
 
F

fatryan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2004
Messages
1,322
GoldenTiger said:
You said you're using a device to bypass it. Then you asked how to distribute it. Nice try. I'm not sure if you're trolling or not but I'll excuse myself since you're just lashing out no one fell for it.
I said I'm using a device to bypass hdcp, because i can't use the capture card at all without doing that. As i already mentioned, i cannot even see my desktop without bypassing hdcp. My desktop is not copyrighted. Hdcp 2.2 is notoriously problematic and it has absolutely nothing to do with misuse of copyrighted materials.

Clearly you lack the requisite knowledge to even have this conversation. So again i say take a walk.
 
