Ideal format for webrips?

I recently bought an avermedia live gamer 4k capture card and an HDFury vertex2 to bypass hdcp and configure custom EDID. Capture card is installed in the system in my sig. I'm pretty new to this, so I don't fully understand the various video and audio settings for capture. I was hoping someone with a bit of experience would be able to direct me here.



Ultimately I'm looking to capture movies and TV shows to load into my Plex server. The client devices will be TVs with and without a 5.1 receiver as well as multiple mobile devices. I want to capture in resolutions ranging from 1080p30 to 4k60. I do not want to capture in HDR at all, though my card is capable of it. Also no 3D. I want to use both h264 & h265 compression. For audio, I want to capture in 5.1 and let Plex transcode to stereo if a client requires it.



That's about all the requirements I have based on my limited knowledge. I'm aware there are other settings for bit depth, color space, various video standards, and proprietary formats like dolby and DTS.



I really know nothing about all this, so I don't know what's best to select for the EDID in my Vertex2. My understanding is the EDID ultimately determines what video and audio signal is sent by the source. Suggestions? Any good tutorials?