Ideal 32GB RAM kit?

Hey yo. I have a nice B-die 3200 CL14 kit in my current system but I am wanting to grab a 32GB kit. My ask is, before DDR4 goes ++$$ I thought I better grab some as I intend to hand-me-down my older stuff.

Question: What is the go-to solid, good for the price 32GB kit? Yes I would like it to have some flexibility in clocks, so I am assuming a 2X16 3600 CL16 kit is it? Which one if so?

BTW I am running a 5700X and a X370 MB.

What you guyz think here?