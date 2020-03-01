erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,443
First Ever ML Training Achieved on Microcontroller
"The first product to reach the market with Cartesiam technology is Éolane’s Bob assistant, which has been on the market for around 2 years. Bob is a hardware device the size of a matchbox which can be affixed to machinery with magnets. It spends 7 days learning the characteristic vibrations of each machine (performing a brief learning phase every few minutes), and then it creates a machine learning model which can be used for prediction at specified intervals. If an anomaly is detected, it connects to a LoRA network to raise an appropriate notification.
Rubino said that Bob has been widely deployed in predictive maintenance applications in European companies such as Renault, French train operator SNCF, French utility EDF Energy, Airbus, Thales and many more.
The success of Bob led Cartesiam to realise it could not continue to develop individual libraries for each customer, and dedicated its efforts to developing a tool that customers could use to develop their own libraries for their own applications. The result, NanoEdge AI Studio, is available now."
https://www.eetimes.eu/ide-brings-ai-training-to-mcus-for-the-first-time/
"The first product to reach the market with Cartesiam technology is Éolane’s Bob assistant, which has been on the market for around 2 years. Bob is a hardware device the size of a matchbox which can be affixed to machinery with magnets. It spends 7 days learning the characteristic vibrations of each machine (performing a brief learning phase every few minutes), and then it creates a machine learning model which can be used for prediction at specified intervals. If an anomaly is detected, it connects to a LoRA network to raise an appropriate notification.
Rubino said that Bob has been widely deployed in predictive maintenance applications in European companies such as Renault, French train operator SNCF, French utility EDF Energy, Airbus, Thales and many more.
The success of Bob led Cartesiam to realise it could not continue to develop individual libraries for each customer, and dedicated its efforts to developing a tool that customers could use to develop their own libraries for their own applications. The result, NanoEdge AI Studio, is available now."
https://www.eetimes.eu/ide-brings-ai-training-to-mcus-for-the-first-time/