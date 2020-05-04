id reveals 'complicated' relationship with Doom OST rocker Mick Gordon

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Hmm, Drama,
""This is all important to note because Chad only had these pre-mixed and pre-compressed game fragments from Mick to work with in editing the id versions of the tracks. He simply edited the same music you hear in game to create a comprehensive OST - though some of the edits did require slight volume adjustments to prevent further clipping," Stratton said.
Mick feels the attacks on id are "distressing"
Gordon also says he was surprised that id delivered 59 tracks--only 12 of which were mixed by Gordon
Mick wasn't satisfied with some of the track edits
All tracks mixed by id are clearly noted in OST metadata
"The tracks Mick delivered covered only a portion of the music in the game, so the only way to deliver a comprehensive OST was to combine the tracks Mick-delivered with the tracks id had edited from game music."
That's quite the saga. Both sides are to blame; first id wanted to create an OST in just 3 months, and then Gordon helped incite huge pushback based on incomplete information. Neither Gordon nor id are the bad guys here, and sometimes business relationships don't pan out.
But the huge wave of attacks on an audio designer who helped save id from a tight spot probably served as the breaking point."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7225...p-with-doom-ost-rocker-mick-gordon/index.html
