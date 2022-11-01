I'd like to share why most M.2 nvme drives are "hot"?

So upon investigating today I noticed that the motherboard heatsink cover is not actually really contacting the controller on the m.2 drive. I attached a picture for you to see for yourself only the two memory modules are making actual good contact as shown in the pressure depressing the thermal pad down. So I added a brand new little thermal pad on top of the controller to even it out and guess what? The temperature is dropped by about 5° easily maybe up to 10 I'm not even sure but definitely significant enough to notice a decent improvement. I didn't write down all the numbers and spend a bunch of time doing thorough investigations to post up here, but I will tell you for a fact there was an improvement and anyone else can do it and achieve better results than what you are currently getting. Looking at the image I posted the next time I open that up which I won't need to ever again will show a big square impression on the controller this time which is the more important portion to be cooled.