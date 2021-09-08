* * * * ID-Cooling new SE-226-XT Black & SE-226-XT ARGB out * * * *

D

doyll

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 4, 2012
Messages
1,401
ID-Cooling just released new 6x 6mm heatpipe single tower. Both use same black cooler with ARGB having lighted fan. Over dimensions are 129x106x154mm (WxDxH).
SE-226-XT Black & ARGB.png


Sorry about huge drawing. It's really not big at all. To give an idea of actual size of drawing the font size is 9

I like the looks of this cooler. Has lots of potential in nice compact size with great RAM clearance. Hopefully they will be available for testing soon.
 
