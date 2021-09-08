ID-Cooling new SE-226-XT Black & SE-226-XT ARGB out * * * *

ID-Cooling just released new 6x 6mm heatpipe single tower. Both use same black cooler with ARGB having lighted fan. Over dimensions are 129x106x154mm (WxDxH).Sorry about huge drawing. It's really not big at all. To give an idea of actual size of drawing the font size is 9I like the looks of this cooler. Has lots of potential in nice compact size with great RAM clearance. Hopefully they will be available for testing soon.