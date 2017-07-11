Icewind Dale II: Enhanced Edition

bigdogchris
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2008
- Messages
- 18,634
Beamdog wants to work on IWDII:EE but the source code cannot be found. That sucks because trying to get IWD II running on Windows 10 is next to impossible. All of the EE's that they have done so far are fantastic.
Few good reads:
http://blog.beamdog.com/2017/07/real-talk-icewind-dale-ii-enhanced.html
http://www.pcgamer.com/icewind-dale-2-cant-be-enhanced-because-the-source-code-is-lost/
