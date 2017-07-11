Icewind Dale II: Enhanced Edition

bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
18,634
Yea, it's why there hasn't been any recent ports of Panzer Dragoon 2 and Saga. Stupid Sega losing source codes.

Still, this is sad. I would have liked to buy it. Maybe they can kickstart the effort to pay for the reverse engineering?
 
twonunpackmule said:
Yea, it's why there hasn't been any recent ports of Panzer Dragoon 2 and Saga. Stupid Sega losing source codes.

Still, this is sad. I would have liked to buy it. Maybe they can kickstart the effort to pay for the reverse engineering?
Click to expand...

I always wondered why they haven't re-released Panzer Dragoon Saga. I still have my copy. Amazing RPG I think everyone should be able to get a chance to play. Shame.
 
Kinsaras said:
I always wondered why they haven't re-released Panzer Dragoon Saga. I still have my copy. Amazing RPG I think everyone should be able to get a chance to play. Shame.
Click to expand...

I mean, at this point, Sega could remake it. Still, the market for those games is limited and they know it. I blame Halo.
 
I don't find this too surprising actually. Many things are lost because people just don't think of it in the future. (e.g. The original moon landing tapes? Erased and then taped over. If that wasn't considered significant enough to be saved, a game made back during the day when they were considered extinct 5 years later makes sense that the source code could have been lost.)
 
I think the programmers back then never anticipated just how many games are remade these days.

Literally everything is getting a HD remaster.
 
chenw said:
I think the programmers back then never anticipated just how many games are remade these days.

Literally everything is getting a HD remaster.
Click to expand...

Remakes have existed long before then, but often it was an actual remake, where the graphics, audio, and even gameplay and story would be updated. Quite a few modern remakes though are less ambitious (I'm looking at you Double Fine!). But with something like Icewind Dale, that's a little more ambitious of a game than what a 90s remake would have been of an 80s game, where even the most complex game could have been quickly redone from scratch.
 
chenw said:
I think the programmers back then never anticipated just how many games are remade these days.

Literally everything is getting a HD remaster.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't consider the Enhanced Editions to be "HD Remakes". Yes, improved visuals is part of the package, but they offer significantly more improvements. Most HD remakes are just better graphics.
 
bigdogchris said:
Beamdog wants to work on IWDII:EE but the source code cannot be found. That sucks because trying to get IWD II running on Windows 10 is next to impossible. All of the EE's that they have done so far are fantastic.

Few good reads:

http://blog.beamdog.com/2017/07/real-talk-icewind-dale-ii-enhanced.html
http://www.pcgamer.com/icewind-dale-2-cant-be-enhanced-because-the-source-code-is-lost/
Click to expand...


VM?
Personally I would use VMware but here's a guide to using Virtual Box which is apparently free:
https://gist.github.com/ssokolow/a69af19dc452105ec0fb

I haven't played 2, but I have got a remake of the original as a Neverwinter Nights module - which I keep meaning to revisit.

What's your favorite of those older Bioware infinity engine games?
I need to get around to playing Planescape Torment too, which is rated pretty highly...
 
muz_j said:
VM?
Personally I would use VMware but here's a guide to using Virtual Box which is apparently free:
https://gist.github.com/ssokolow/a69af19dc452105ec0fb

I haven't played 2, but I have got a remake of the original as a Neverwinter Nights module - which I keep meaning to revisit.

What's your favorite of those older Bioware infinity engine games?
I need to get around to playing Planescape Torment too, which is rated pretty highly...
Click to expand...
The issue with using VMware is that you don't always get functional graphics virtualization. I've tried running XP VMs before and some old games won't run on that but work fine on a bare metal install.

My personal favorite is BG1. The game was designed completely non-linearly. You could uncover most of the entire map before even starting the main story line. I really enjoyed the exploration.

I used to have the jewel case version of Torment (was a buy 2 games for price of 1 deal). I didn't get far into it. I may get the enhanced edition of it someday.

Building on my previous statement that these are not just "HD remakes", I believe the significantly improved compatibility with modern operating systems alone is a reason to buy them. IWD II is an example of why we need them enhanced.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top