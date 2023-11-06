Icewind Dale 2 Enhanced Edition Mod

This Infinity Engine mod for 2002's Icewind Dale 2 (from Beambog) revises more than 300 spells, over 800 items, and introduces 30 new feats, and 170 new magic items...in addition, this enhanced edition allows certain NPCs to join the player party, including Veira the ghost, Vrek Vileclaw the river troll, Xhaan the white abishai, and Zack Boosenburry and his spider mount, Aocha...other interesting new additions that come with this mod are significantly improved loading times and various QoL improvements, including quickloot...
** you must have Icewind Dale 2 installed in order to run this mod
https://forums.beamdog.com/discussion/87952/icewind-dale-2-enhanced-edition-is-released/p1
