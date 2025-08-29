Icepi Zero – A Lattice ECP5 FPGA board in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor

erek
Dec 19, 2005
13,264
“Icepi Zero specifications:
- FPGA – Lattice Semi ECP5U
- 24k LUTs
- 112 KiB of RAM
- 28x 18 x 18 Multipliers
- Memory – 256 Mbit (32 MB) of 166 MHz SDRAM
- Storage
- 128 Mbit (16 MB) of QSPI Flash
- microSD card slot
- Video Output – GPDI mini connector (mini HDMI)
- USB – 3x USB Type-C ports
- Expansion – 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header with up to 28x GPIO pins
- Debugging – On-board USB to JTAG and UART converter
- Misc
- 50 MHz high precision MEMS oscillator
- 5x user LEDs
- 2x user buttons
- Power Supply – 5V via USB-C port
- Dimensions – 65 x 30 mm (Raspberry Pi Zero form factor)
- OSHWA certification – FR000026”