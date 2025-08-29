  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Icepi Zero – A Lattice ECP5 FPGA board in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,264
1756427488334.png

“Icepi Zero specifications:

  • FPGA – Lattice Semi ECP5U
    • 24k LUTs
    • 112 KiB of RAM
    • 28x 18 x 18 Multipliers
  • Memory – 256 Mbit (32 MB) of 166 MHz SDRAM
  • Storage
    • 128 Mbit (16 MB) of QSPI Flash
    • microSD card slot
  • Video Output – GPDI mini connector (mini HDMI)
  • USB – 3x USB Type-C ports
  • Expansion – 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header with up to 28x GPIO pins
  • Debugging – On-board USB to JTAG and UART converter
  • Misc
    • 50 MHz high precision MEMS oscillator
    • 5x user LEDs
    • 2x user buttons
  • Power Supply – 5V via USB-C port
  • Dimensions – 65 x 30 mm (Raspberry Pi Zero form factor)
  • OSHWA certification – FR000026
Source: https://www.cnx-software.com/2025/0...-fpga-board-in-raspberry-pi-zero-form-factor/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top