IceGirant ProSiphon Results Are In!!

I just installed the ProSiphon in my 1950X rig and I honestly cannot believe what I am seeing. All along I had the Thermalright Silver Arrow TR4. Overclocking to 4.0Ghz and encoding with Handbrake where all cores running around 100% resulted in avg. temps 85c. At times it would spike over 88c resulting in thermal throttling. I had the Noctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3 but found the Silver Arrow to cool about 3c cooler. With the ProSiphon I cannot make the temperature go above 72c. I even turned up the ambient room temp from 68F to 72F and turned all the fans (both cooler fans and case fans) down to 1500 rpm and max temp hit 76c. I know there has been disappointing results with non Threadripper CPUs but with my 1950X it lowered the temperature over 14 degrees. Needless to say I'm a happy camper.