IceDiggers For Sale Thread **OneXplayer Mini Ryzen 5800U** and other cool things!

Selling a bunch of Stuffs!



Updated: 10/11/22



Shipping VIA UPS only. East coast is usually half the price as to shipping to the west coast.

I take Venmo now.





PC Stuffs!



Creative Sound Blaster Z PCIe SB1500 - $90





CPUs



Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz CPU Processor (SR0RH) - $10

Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHz Quad-Core (SR14E) Processor - $20

Intel Core i5-4440 - 3.1 GHz Quad-Core (SR14F) Processor - $20





Storage





Networking



Ubiquiti airCube ISP - $33





Server / NAS Stuffs



Dell EqualLogic Type 15 Controller Module E09M003 - $200

Asustor Lockerstor 2 Gen2, 2-Bay 3.5" NAS, USB C, 4GB DDR4, 2.5GB NICS, 4x M.2 PCIe - $470





Desktops

(Windows 10, 11, or LINUX)



HP Prodesk 600 G3 SFF - w/ i7 7700, 256GB NVME, DVDRW Drive, and 16GB RAM - $330

^Have 40+ of these^



Mini Dell OptiPlex 3040 - i3 6100T, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, w/AC Adapter - Works Great! - $85

^Have 10+ of these^



Mini Lenovo Thinkcentre M710Q - Intel i3-6100T, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, WITH OEM AC Adapter - $120

^Have 10+ of these^

Mini Lenovo M720q Mini Desktop Intel i3-8100T, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and OEM AC Adapter - $240

^Have 10+ of these^





Laptops

(Windows 10, 11, or LINUX)



OneXplayer Mini - Ryzen 5800U, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 NVME, Windows 11 Home - $1050



HP Elitebook X360 1030 G3 i7 16gb - Coming Soon



Dell Latitude E5450 - i7 5600U - 16GB RAM - 128GB SSD, Battery and OEM AC Adapter - $180

Dell Latitude E5470: i5 6300U - 16GB RAM - 128GB SSD, Battery, and OEM AC Adapter - $180

^Have 5 of these^

Dell Latitude 13 7370 M5-6Y57, 8 GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Win 11 Pro, No Charger or Battery - $90

^Have 6 of these^

Dell Latitude E5570 - TBA



Lenovo T470 - i5 6300U - 16GB RAM - 128GB SSD, Thunderbolt 3, 2x Battery inside, and OEM AC Adapter - $210

^Have 5+ of these^

Lenovo T480 - 14" Intel i5-8250, 16GB RAM, 1920x1080, 128GB SSD - $280

^Have 10+ of these^

Lenovo 13 Gen 2 - 13" Touchscreen, Intel i5-7200, 16GB RAM, 1920x1080, 128GB SSD and Thunderbolt 3 - $290

^Have 5+ of these^



Misc Accessories



Extron IPL T S2 Two Serial Port IP Link Pro Control Processor - $30

Dell AX510PA Computer Speakers WITH Power Cord - $18

USB 3.0 A Male to B Male Printer Scanner Cable 6' - $4

^Have over 50 of these^

StarTech.com (SV231DD2DUA) 2-Ports External KVM / audio / USB switch - $25

SOLD - Extron DXP 44 HD 4K Series Rack 1U HDMI Digital Crosspoint Matrix Switcher - $1200



Gotta pay for IVF without taking out a loan and baby #2 on the way! For a good cause guys!



Most are in fantastic condition.