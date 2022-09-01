IceDiggers For Sale Thread! Lots of cool things!

PC Stuffs!

CPUs

Storage





Networking

Server / NAS Stuffs

Desktops

Laptops

Misc Accessories

***SOLD***

Selling a bunch of Stuffs!Updated: 11/21/22Shipping VIA UPS only. East coast is usually half the price as to shipping to the west coast.I take Venmo now.ESET NOD32 Antivirus Internet Security Edition - $30Creative Sound Blaster Z PCIe SB1500 - $90Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz CPU Processor (SR0RH) - $10Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHz Quad-Core (SR14E) Processor - $20Intel Core i5-4440 - 3.1 GHz Quad-Core (SR14F) Processor - $20Ubiquiti airCube ISP - $33Dell EqualLogic Type 15 Controller Module E09M003 - $200Asustor Lockerstor 2 Gen2, 2-Bay 3.5" NAS, USB C, 4GB DDR4, 2.5GB NICS, 4x M.2 PCIe - $470(Windows 10, 11, or LINUX)**SALE** HP Prodesk 600 G3 SFF - w/ i7 7700, 256GB NVME, DVDRW Drive, and 16GB RAM - $330^Have 40+ of these^Mini Dell OptiPlex 3040 - i3 6100T, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, w/AC Adapter - Works Great! - $85^Have 10+ of these^Mini Lenovo Thinkcentre M710Q - Intel i3-6100T, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, WITH OEM AC Adapter - $110^Have 10+ of these^Mini Lenovo M720q Mini Desktop Intel i3-8100T, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and OEM AC Adapter - $210^Have 10+ of these^(Windows 10, 11, or LINUX)HP Elitebook X360 1030 G2 i7 7600U - 16gb - Touchscreen - 265GB NVME - OEM AC Adapter - $300^Have 10+ of these^Dell Latitude E5450 - i7 5600U - 16GB RAM - 128GB SSD, Battery and OEM AC Adapter - $150Dell Latitude E5470: i5 6300U - 16GB RAM - 128GB SSD, Battery, and OEM AC Adapter - $170^Have 5 of these^Dell Latitude 13 7370 M5-6Y57, 8 GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Win 11 Pro,- $90^Have 6 of these^Dell Latitude E5570 - TBALenovo T470 - i5 6300U - 16GB RAM - 128GB SSD, Thunderbolt 3, 2x Battery inside, and OEM AC Adapter - $180^Have 5+ of these^Lenovo T480 - 14" Intel i5-8250, 16GB RAM, 1920x1080, 128GB SSD - $280^Have 10+ of these^Lenovo 13 Gen 2 - 13" Touchscreen, Intel i5-7200, 16GB RAM, 1920x1080, 128GB SSD and Thunderbolt 3 - $270^Have 5+ of these^Extron IPL T S2 Two Serial Port IP Link Pro Control Processor - $30Dell AX510PA Computer Speakers WITH Power Cord - $18USB 3.0 A Male to B Male Printer Scanner Cable 6' - $4^Have over 50 of these^StarTech.com (SV231DD2DUA) 2-Ports External KVM / audio / USB switch - $25SOLD - Extron DXP 44 HD 4K Series Rack 1U HDMI Digital Crosspoint Matrix Switcher - $1200Gotta pay for IVF without taking out a loan and baby #2 on the way! For a good cause guys!Most are in fantastic condition.HP Elitebook X360 1030 G3 i7 8650U - 16gb - Touchscreen - 265GB NVME - OEM AC Adapter - $360- Ryzen 5800U, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 NVME, Windows 11 Home - $900