Ice Giant ProSiphon - Cooling the 3900x

So it appears the ProSiphon that kitguru reviewed is now available to buy with an estimated Q3 shipping date.



I managed to nab 2 of them with the $19.99 lock-in and $100 purchase each. Shipping to Australia was unfortunately $100 but that's what I get for living in super-sized alcatraz in the middle of the pacific.



I bought one for my 3900x and the other for my 8700k.



I am super keen for testing them and posting the temps and setup here, I have also updated my cases to the cooler master h500m (using NH-D15 in it on the 3900x) and the Phanteks p600s eclipse for the 8700k rig because of the nice offset for my 360mm AIO in push/pull.



As soon as I get the units I will do my testing in as many thermal tests as I can (no infrared imaging though). Hoping the thinned-down variant performs as well as the engineering sample although it will be a much smaller IHS so I have my fears.



Will update this post once I get more info regarding shipping.