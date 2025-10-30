  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

IBM’s Quantum ‘Cat’ Roars: 120-Qubit Breakthrough Pushes Bitcoin’s Encryption Risk Closer

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,059
"While still far from posing a real cryptographic threat, IBM’s breakthrough brings experiments another step closer to endangering the 6.6 million BTC—worth about $767.28 billion—that quantum computing research group Project 11 warned is vulnerable to a quantum attack.

These at-risk coins include those owned by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

“This is one of Bitcoin’s biggest controversies: what to do with Satoshi’s coins. You can’t move them, and Satoshi is presumably gone,” Project 11 founder Alex Pruden told Decrypt. “So what happens to that Bitcoin? It’s a significant portion of the supply. Do you burn it, redistribute it, or let a quantum computer get it? Those are the only options.”

Once a Bitcoin address exposes its public key, a powerful enough quantum computer could, in theory, reconstruct it and seize the funds before confirmation. While IBM’s 120-qubit system does not have the capacity itself, it demonstrates progress toward that scale.

With IBM targeting fault-tolerant systems by 2030—and Google and Quantinuum pursuing similar goals—the timeline for a quantum threat to digital assets is becoming increasingly real."

Source: https://decrypt.co/346742/ibms-quantum-120-qubit-breakthrough-bitcoins-encryption-risk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top