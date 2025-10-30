IBM’s Quantum ‘Cat’ Roars: 120-Qubit Breakthrough Pushes Bitcoin’s Encryption Risk Closer

erek
"While still far from posing a real cryptographic threat, IBM’s breakthrough brings experiments another step closer to endangering the 6.6 million BTC—worth about $767.28 billion—that quantum computing research group Project 11 warned is vulnerable to a quantum attack.
These at-risk coins include those owned by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.
“This is one of Bitcoin’s biggest controversies: what to do with Satoshi’s coins. You can’t move them, and Satoshi is presumably gone,” Project 11 founder Alex Pruden told Decrypt. “So what happens to that Bitcoin? It’s a significant portion of the supply. Do you burn it, redistribute it, or let a quantum computer get it? Those are the only options.”
Once a Bitcoin address exposes its public key, a powerful enough quantum computer could, in theory, reconstruct it and seize the funds before confirmation. While IBM’s 120-qubit system does not have the capacity itself, it demonstrates progress toward that scale.
With IBM targeting fault-tolerant systems by 2030—and Google and Quantinuum pursuing similar goals—the timeline for a quantum threat to digital assets is becoming increasingly real."
Source: https://decrypt.co/346742/ibms-quantum-120-qubit-breakthrough-bitcoins-encryption-risk
