IBM’s Power11 Processor Architecture at Hot Chips 2025

“And, of course, IBM isn’t stopping with Power11. The next generation of Power – Power Future – is under development. IBM has to design their next chip with industry shifts in mind, both with regards to use cases and what technologies are available to build future chips. In short, like everyone else, IBM can’t rely on smaller process nodes to deliver large performance and density uplifts.

Besides immediate manufacturing concerns, there’s also a focus on bandwidth. The use of chiplets brings new challenges with regards to how much chip edge (beachfront) property is available. This is made all the more complex when so much bandwidth is needed just to attach the chiplets to each other. OMI is seen as one solution to that.”

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/ibms-power11-processor-architecture-at-hot-chips-2025/
 
