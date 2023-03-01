IBM teases AI-infused hybrid cloudy upgrade to z/OS - Bingo!

erek
Ai-powered Mainframes
“IBM has teased a Q3 2023 release for a major upgrade to its z/OS mainframe operating environment.
"IBM intends for z/OS Version 3 to be the basis for an AI-infused, hybrid cloud operating system, and z/OS 3.1 will be the first release in that journey" states a preview announcement published on February 28.
The release will see AI workloads "infused into the operating system using intelligent automation and accelerated inferencing at scale to extract and leverage valuable data insights" – a sentence that contains a greater density of buzzwords than was previously thought possible.”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/01/ibm_zos_3_1_preview/
