IBM suing GlobalFoundries over contract dispute

TLDR;IBM partnered with GF for chips to be built on 10 and 7 nmIBM gave GF access to patents and money to upgrade the processes to make the chipsGF didn't deliver, and instead canceled their 10 and 7nm plansIBM forced to partner with Samsung to have chips made insteadIBM wants their money and patents backEdit:GF's defense is apparently "Samsung did it cheaper and faster than we could have anyways, so really we did IBM a favor."