IBM suing GlobalFoundries over contract dispute

L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
4,024
https://www.reuters.com/technology/globalfoundries-seeks-ruling-ibm-contract-dispute-2021-06-08/
https://www.extremetech.com/computi...or-2-5b-over-wrecked-process-node-transitions

TLDR;
IBM partnered with GF for chips to be built on 10 and 7 nm
IBM gave GF access to patents and money to upgrade the processes to make the chips
GF didn't deliver, and instead canceled their 10 and 7nm plans
IBM forced to partner with Samsung to have chips made instead
IBM wants their money and patents back

Edit:
GF's defense is apparently "Samsung did it cheaper and faster than we could have anyways, so really we did IBM a favor."
 
Last edited:
longblock454

longblock454

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 28, 2004
Messages
2,034
IBM is probably one of the last companies i'd want suing me, good luck GF you are screwed!
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,438
New Headline, "IBM acquires Global Foundries", lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top