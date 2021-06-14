IBM suing GlobalFoundries over contract dispute

https://www.reuters.com/technology/globalfoundries-seeks-ruling-ibm-contract-dispute-2021-06-08/
https://www.extremetech.com/computi...or-2-5b-over-wrecked-process-node-transitions
TLDR;
IBM partnered with GF for chips to be built on 10 and 7 nm
IBM gave GF access to patents and money to upgrade the processes to make the chips
GF didn't deliver, and instead canceled their 10 and 7nm plans
IBM forced to partner with Samsung to have chips made instead
IBM wants their money and patents back
Edit:
GF's defense is apparently "Samsung did it cheaper and faster than we could have anyways, so really we did IBM a favor."
