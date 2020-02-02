i9 7980xe to i9 10980xe

hi all been waiting for the cascade lake 10980xe to launch looks like its finally nearing release, i have a Apex x299 baord and im looking to upgrade as the i9 7980xe has been delidded and resealed so nowere iv tried will touch it as they dont want to risk cracking the pcb since it was sealed with superglue, so i figure ill just retire it to another rig were someone wont oc it to 4.6ghz and itll be fine. was wondering if these are going to be any better for gaming / Workstation use.