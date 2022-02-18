i9-12900k vs 5950x - Out of the game for a while..

Hey,
Been out of the upgrade paths for a while. From what I can see, the i9-12900k bests the 5950x in most benches but at the cost of heat and efficiency, is that the general consensus?
Looking to upgrade soon from my i7-6700K. Usage is dev work, design, and gaming. So a real mix bag.
Any pointers appreciated.
Been out of the upgrade paths for a while. From what I can see, the i9-12900k bests the 5950x in most benches but at the cost of heat and efficiency, is that the general consensus?
Looking to upgrade soon from my i7-6700K. Usage is dev work, design, and gaming. So a real mix bag.
Any pointers appreciated.