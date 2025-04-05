I9-12900k upgrade to 14900k?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I assume you meant Z690 motherboard. In CPU specific tasks going from a 12900K to a 14900K is a solid upgrade. (Even a 14700K is an upgrade over the 12900K.) However, in 4K gaming, you probably won't really see much of a difference.I just upgraded my GPU ( RTX 4090 to 5090 )
I'm using right now the I9-12900k CPU.
32 GB DDR4. Asus Z960.
Would you guys recommend to upgrade the CPU to I9-14900k?
Resolution is 8k.
Thank you in advance
I doubt you're playing anything at 8K native resolution even with a 5090, we just aren't there yet. As for your CPU even at 4K resolution the gain you'd see is practically nothing.
Have a watch here they did a review at 4K with a 5090 and as you can see as long as your CPU is relatively moden it's all but irrelevant for performance even at 4K....much less your claimed 8K. This review was done as "satire" to show people why you don't benchmark CPUs at 4K but it also shows how meaningless performance gains between CPUs are at such a GPU bottlenecked resolution.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlcftggK3To
