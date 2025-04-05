I9-12900k upgrade to 14900k?

S

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
419
I just upgraded my GPU ( RTX 4090 to 5090 )
I'm using right now the I9-12900k CPU.
32 GB DDR4. Asus Z960.
Would you guys recommend to upgrade the CPU to I9-14900k?
Resolution is 8k.
Thank you in advance
 
I doubt you're playing anything at 8K native resolution even with a 5090, we just aren't there yet. As for your CPU even at 4K resolution the gain you'd see is practically nothing.

Have a watch here they did a review at 4K with a 5090 and as you can see as long as your CPU is relatively moden it's all but irrelevant for performance even at 4K....much less your claimed 8K. This review was done as "satire" to show people why you don't benchmark CPUs at 4K but it also shows how meaningless performance gains between CPUs are at such a GPU bottlenecked resolution.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlcftggK3To
 
shadowj said:
I just upgraded my GPU ( RTX 4090 to 5090 )
I'm using right now the I9-12900k CPU.
32 GB DDR4. Asus Z960.
Would you guys recommend to upgrade the CPU to I9-14900k?
Resolution is 8k.
Thank you in advance
Click to expand...
I assume you meant Z690 motherboard. In CPU specific tasks going from a 12900K to a 14900K is a solid upgrade. (Even a 14700K is an upgrade over the 12900K.) However, in 4K gaming, you probably won't really see much of a difference.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Niner
like this
4K gaming there are games where I'm CPU bound at 4K with a 9800X3D. Granted, they are few and far between and poorly optimized. Star Citizen is one, even with a 4090 let alone a 5090. You'd likely see a decent improvement with STALKER 2 as well.

It's easy enough to tell - if your GPU isn't 99% utilization in a game, your CPU (and/or memory speed) is holding you back a bit - assuming you didn't limit the framerate.

And if all you play are well optimized games at a framerate that you find acceptable? Well, game on!
 
CraptacularOne said:
I doubt you're playing anything at 8K native resolution even with a 5090, we just aren't there yet. As for your CPU even at 4K resolution the gain you'd see is practically nothing.

Have a watch here they did a review at 4K with a 5090 and as you can see as long as your CPU is relatively moden it's all but irrelevant for performance even at 4K....much less your claimed 8K. This review was done as "satire" to show people why you don't benchmark CPUs at 4K but it also shows how meaningless performance gains between CPUs are at such a GPU bottlenecked resolution.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlcftggK3To
Click to expand...

I play only sim racing and flight simulators, I'm more than okay with the 8k resolution.
55 FPS average, 90 % of the simulators.
That's why I asked about upgrading the CPU.
 
Dan_D said:
I assume you meant Z690 motherboard. In CPU specific tasks going from a 12900K to a 14900K is a solid upgrade. (Even a 14700K is an upgrade over the 12900K.) However, in 4K gaming, you probably won't really see much of a difference.
Click to expand...
This.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top