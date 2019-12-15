i9-10920x discontinued already or ???...

Intel just released (11-25-19) the new 10 series i9's including the i9-10920x - The Intel product page is gone, its no longer listed on Intel's Core X page - the Newegg listing I bought from shows may not be restocked. Has anyone heard anything on if some (or all) of the i9-10 series being discontinued just a couple of weeks after be launched? Intel Product page was: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...x-series-processor-19-25m-cache-3-50-ghz.html Core X listings (no 10920x): https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...es/123588/intel-core-x-series-processors.html Newegg product page: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16819118110