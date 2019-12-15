i9-10920x discontinued already or ???...

Discussion in 'Intel Processors' started by nEo717, Dec 13, 2019.

  1. Dec 13, 2019 #1
    nEo717

    nEo717 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    336
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2017
    Intel just released (11-25-19) the new 10 series i9's including the i9-10920x - The Intel product page is gone, its no longer listed on Intel's Core X page - the Newegg listing I bought from shows may not be restocked. Has anyone heard anything on if some (or all) of the i9-10 series being discontinued just a couple of weeks after be launched?


    Intel Product page was:
    https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...x-series-processor-19-25m-cache-3-50-ghz.html

    Core X listings (no 10920x):
    https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...es/123588/intel-core-x-series-processors.html

    Newegg product page:
    https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16819118110
     
    nEo717, Dec 13, 2019
    nEo717, Dec 13, 2019
    #1
  2. Dec 13, 2019 #2
    sk3tch

    sk3tch [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,468
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2008
    sk3tch, Dec 13, 2019
    sk3tch, Dec 13, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 13, 2019 #3
    nEo717

    nEo717 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    336
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2017
    NE pulled it this morning... noticed few other (very small) etail have now done the same. I haven't built the system that will have it (10920x) just yet - it will be interesting seeing it up and running (clocks and such) now.
     
    nEo717, Dec 13, 2019
    nEo717, Dec 13, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 14, 2019 #4
    sk3tch

    sk3tch [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,468
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2008
    sk3tch, Dec 14, 2019
    sk3tch, Dec 14, 2019
    #4
  5. Dec 14, 2019 #5
    nEo717

    nEo717 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    336
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2017

    That could be so - maybe updated part number - or perhaps one of the parts they are moving over to Samsung to manufacturer? Strange to me how Intel is having such a hard time keeping up at a time when AMD has taken over a big chunk of sales - you'd think if anything Intel would have an over-stock unless they are making far less than demand thinking AMD should be beating them up in sales even more than they are?...
     
    nEo717, Dec 14, 2019
    nEo717, Dec 14, 2019
    #5
  6. Dec 15, 2019 at 10:40 AM #6
    Organik

    Organik [H]Lite

    Messages:
    79
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2018
    The sh*T is never going to come out. Just a paper launch to getus warmed up for the Feb release of the Cascade.. Gosh I hope Im wrong........
     
    Organik, Dec 15, 2019 at 10:40 AM
    Organik, Dec 15, 2019 at 10:40 AM
    #6
  7. Dec 15, 2019 at 10:56 AM #7
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,175
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    I sent an E-Mail to my contacts at Intel asking about this, but I haven't heard back. We'll see. In any case, I've been checking availability almost daily, and it seems that the only people to have any 109xx series CPU's are all reviewers. Meaning, paper launch all the way. I doubt we'll see any of these before Q1 2020 at this point.
     
    Dan_D, Dec 15, 2019 at 10:56 AM
    Dan_D, Dec 15, 2019 at 10:56 AM
    #7
    defaultluser, Legendary Gamer, Armenius and 2 others like this.
  8. Dec 15, 2019 at 5:53 PM #8
    nEo717

    nEo717 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    336
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2017

    I did get my retail unit i9-10920x from Newegg - however I’ve not seen a single other person get/have one. There’s much room to do even a paper launch much better in the world of Intel.
     
    nEo717, Dec 15, 2019 at 5:53 PM
    nEo717, Dec 15, 2019 at 5:53 PM
    #8
  9. Dec 16, 2019 at 1:13 PM #9
    Nirad9er

    Nirad9er 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,468
    Joined:
    Feb 18, 2004
    Even the 10900x says sold out everywhere including Newegg, Best Buy, and BH Photo. I was starting to wonder where the hell these chips are at and why does no one have them in stock.
     
    Nirad9er, Dec 16, 2019 at 1:13 PM
    Nirad9er, Dec 16, 2019 at 1:13 PM
    #9
  10. Dec 16, 2019 at 1:14 PM #10
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,175
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    Intel confirmed the i9 10920X isn't going anywhere. Looks like a mistake in the website and nothing more.

    Lord knows I've screwed up plenty of tables and graphics in reviews.
     
    Dan_D, Dec 16, 2019 at 1:14 PM
    Dan_D, Dec 16, 2019 at 1:14 PM
    #10
    nEo717 and Armenius like this.
  11. Dec 21, 2019 at 10:16 AM #11
    Jandor

    Jandor Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    330
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2018
    Jandor, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:16 AM
    Jandor, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:16 AM
    #11
  12. Dec 21, 2019 at 10:52 AM #12
    nEo717

    nEo717 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    336
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2017
    -----

    Intel appears to have but given up (at the moment) - I'm impressed with my i9-10920x - just letting the x299 Apex Board do all the work it holds 4.8GHz all core with ease - games (bundled with Titan RTX, Intel 905P SSD, X550-T1 NIC, and AE-9 sound) are very solid high frame rates (on 240Hz IPS Monitor).
     
    nEo717, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:52 AM
    nEo717, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:52 AM
    #12