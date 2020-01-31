i9-10900X or i9-9900K

I'm trying to decide which processor to get for a new build. Initially I was going to go for the i9-9900K.



I'm considering the i9-10900X for the additional PCIe lanes. I haven't been able to determine if the extra lanes would be helpful for me so I'm hoping for some feedback based on the following details of my planned build and usage.



- I'm not a hard core gamer. At most I'll play something like WoW

- I'm a photographer and use the latest versions of Lightroom and Photoshop

- At this time, no other intensive programs

- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card

- Two M.2 NVMe Samsung 970 PRO 512 GB SSDs (one as Win 10 boot drive, one as program drive)

- Two 120GB SATA SSDs (one for Windows paging file, one for Photoshop scratch disk)

- Two 480GB SATA SSDs (quick access for things like Lightroom catalog and previews, and raw cache, and whatever)

- Additional large SATA HDDs for data and photos



So, would the extra PCIe lanes be beneficial with this setup, or am I just naively barking up a shiny tree?



Thanx,

eljay