i9-10900X or i9-9900K

I'm trying to decide which processor to get for a new build. Initially I was going to go for the i9-9900K.
I'm considering the i9-10900X for the additional PCIe lanes. I haven't been able to determine if the extra lanes would be helpful for me so I'm hoping for some feedback based on the following details of my planned build and usage.
- I'm not a hard core gamer. At most I'll play something like WoW
- I'm a photographer and use the latest versions of Lightroom and Photoshop
- At this time, no other intensive programs
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card
- Two M.2 NVMe Samsung 970 PRO 512 GB SSDs (one as Win 10 boot drive, one as program drive)
- Two 120GB SATA SSDs (one for Windows paging file, one for Photoshop scratch disk)
- Two 480GB SATA SSDs (quick access for things like Lightroom catalog and previews, and raw cache, and whatever)
- Additional large SATA HDDs for data and photos
So, would the extra PCIe lanes be beneficial with this setup, or am I just naively barking up a shiny tree?
Thanx,
eljay
