Getting ready to sell my 3950x and CHVIII combo as ive had my learning experience, fun times, and frustrating moments with that platform and gonna wait for the 10900k to spring upon us. Can we assume a highend watercooled cpu can achieve all core 5ghz again across its 10cores like the 9900k with its 8? Just want this setup again for just a premium ultra highend gaming only computer. Hoping maybe we are just a month away????