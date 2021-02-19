i9-10900K = $409.99. A bundle with Z490 AORUS Ultra = $599.99. Newegg.com

Darkswordz
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2016
- Messages
- 695
This has to be the lowest price I've seen for a 10900K. It's even lower than Microcenter's prices.
i9-10900K = $409.99
An even better deal would be to buy it in a bundle with a Gigabyte Z490 AOURS Ultra motherboard for $100.00 off.
i9-10900K + Gigabyte AORUS Z490 Ultra = 599.99
