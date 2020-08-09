i9-10885h vs i7-10875h --clock speed only?

Zangmonkey
I'm looking at a new XPS17 (or precision) and these two cpu options confused me.
I had heard that hyper threading was limited to i9 now, but that doesn't seem true based on Intel's docs now.
Is the only difference between these two the clock speed? Likewise, there's an equivalent Xeon (but that supports ECC)
