i9 10850K vs i9 10900

i9-10900 or i9-10900k? The i9-10850k is faster under heavy loads than the i9-10900, but draws more power at official Intel settings under a heavy load. The official long term power limit for the i9-10900 is 65W, while it's 125W for the i9-10850k.



Don't worry about idle power draw. Any modern CPU clocks down way below 2.8GHz when idle.



Both the 10900 and 10850k can turbo up to 5.2GHz, but that's the max for 1-2 cores. The i9-10900k can turbo to 5.3GHz. If more cores are loaded they won't go that high. CPU performance these days, especially for Intel CPUs, is largely about power and heat. Give any of these three chips better cooling and allow them to consume more power and they will go faster when heavily loaded with a bunch of threads. With only 65W at stock settings the 10900 won't run as fast as the 125W 10850k under a heavy load.



That's stock settings though, and pretty much any motherboard lets you change them. On top of that, "everyone but Asus" tends to disable power limits by default, so MSI, Gigabyte and ASRock boards typically let the CPU have as much power as the board, cpu and cooling can handle. You'll want to either set the power limits on those boards to stock for whatever CPU you are using or set them to something your cooling system can handle without getting too loud or letting the proc get too hot. I'd do the latter.