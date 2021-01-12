i9 10850K vs i9 10900

I am about to build a new computer for myself and I want to do it right.
The price is the same for both of the CPU above.
Scenario : I do not overclock my computer. I don't like the extra noise fans, etc etc
1. Should I just get the 10900? When not in load, it always run at 2.8 Ghz and it saves on the power bill.
2. When in load, it can run up to 5.2 Ghz right?
Thanks for your help.
