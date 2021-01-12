i9 10850K vs i9 10900

chong678

Oct 26, 2017
I am about to build a new computer for myself and I want to do it right.

The price is the same for both of the CPU above.

Scenario : I do not overclock my computer. I don't like the extra noise fans, etc etc

1. Should I just get the 10900? When not in load, it always run at 2.8 Ghz and it saves on the power bill.

2. When in load, it can run up to 5.2 Ghz right?

Thanks for your help.
 
zandor

Dec 14, 2002
i9-10900 or i9-10900k? The i9-10850k is faster under heavy loads than the i9-10900, but draws more power at official Intel settings under a heavy load. The official long term power limit for the i9-10900 is 65W, while it's 125W for the i9-10850k.

Don't worry about idle power draw. Any modern CPU clocks down way below 2.8GHz when idle.

Both the 10900 and 10850k can turbo up to 5.2GHz, but that's the max for 1-2 cores. The i9-10900k can turbo to 5.3GHz. If more cores are loaded they won't go that high. CPU performance these days, especially for Intel CPUs, is largely about power and heat. Give any of these three chips better cooling and allow them to consume more power and they will go faster when heavily loaded with a bunch of threads. With only 65W at stock settings the 10900 won't run as fast as the 125W 10850k under a heavy load.

That's stock settings though, and pretty much any motherboard lets you change them. On top of that, "everyone but Asus" tends to disable power limits by default, so MSI, Gigabyte and ASRock boards typically let the CPU have as much power as the board, cpu and cooling can handle. You'll want to either set the power limits on those boards to stock for whatever CPU you are using or set them to something your cooling system can handle without getting too loud or letting the proc get too hot. I'd do the latter.
 
munkle

Jan 16, 2005
zandor said:
Good point I was thinking 10900k for some reason
 
chong678

Oct 26, 2017
zandor Thanks for your input.

The 10900 and 10850K are both the same price. I mainly use my computer for virtualization. I use VMware and I normally have 3 instances running. I also do photo editing. Which processor is good for me? Thanks.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Aug 3, 2004
This will tell you all you need to know, the 10850k can use up to 20watts more as soon over the 10900k, since the 10850k is binned 10900k that didnt meet the strict requirements.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16341/intel-core-i9-10850k-review-the-real-intel-flagship
1610517091168.png
 
